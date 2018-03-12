Prosecution rests in trial of Brian Golsby

Brian Golsby listens to testimony on March 7, 2018 (WCMH photo)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The prosecution has rested its case in the trial of Brian Golsby.

The defense says it plans to call no witnesses. Golsby has waived his right to testify in his own defense.

Closing arguments begin Tuesday morning.

Today, two women, a close friend and the mother of Golsby’s daughter, both testified that Golsby confessed to them in separate jailhouse conversations.

The jury also heard from forensic scientists about DNA evidence which prosecutors say ties Golsby to the crimes.

Golsby faces the possibility of the death penalty if convicted of the murder of OSU student Reagan Tokes.

