Ranch enthusiasts chance to win $35K dressing bottle from Hidden Valley

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — Hidden Valley took the condiment game to the next level by creating a $35K bottle of dressing for National Ranch Day.

And they didn’t stop there. The jewel-encrusted bottle was specifically blinged out for one special fan.

The salad dressing company designed the novelty bottle with the help of an A-list celebrity jeweler.

According to a Hidden Valley spokesperson, the extravagant condiment holder the striking blue color was intended as a nod to the Royal family.

✨FOLLOW & RETWEET FOR A CHANCE TO WIN! ✨ Nothing marks #NationalRanchDay like a real jewel-encrusted ranch bottle fit for people who royally love ranch. Ends 5/19 at 11:59pm PT. NoPurNec18+ Official rules: https://t.co/7DRJkRZCQc pic.twitter.com/rli2YVTKVD — Hidden Valley (@HVRanch) March 9, 2018

Do you want to win this bottle to impress all of your BBQ guests? Well, here’s how.

Retweet @HVRanch‘s National Ranch Day post (above) between Mar. 10 and May 19.

The lucky, ranch-loving, winner will be announced after the contest ends, but the tweets are already soaring!

The only thing in life one truly needs is a mini keg of ranch. #hiddenValleyRanch — Cory Louis (@TheLesniak) November 9, 2017