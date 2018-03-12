Ranch enthusiasts chance to win $35K dressing bottle from Hidden Valley

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — Hidden Valley took the condiment game to the next level by creating a $35K bottle of dressing for National Ranch Day.
And they didn’t stop there. The jewel-encrusted bottle was specifically blinged out for one special fan.
The salad dressing company designed the novelty bottle with the help of an A-list celebrity jeweler.
According to a Hidden Valley spokesperson, the extravagant condiment holder the striking blue color was intended as a nod to the Royal family.
Do you want to win this bottle to impress all of your BBQ guests? Well, here’s how.
Retweet @HVRanch‘s National Ranch Day post (above) between Mar. 10 and May 19.
The lucky, ranch-loving, winner will be announced after the contest ends, but the tweets are already soaring!