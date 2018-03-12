Ranch enthusiasts chance to win $35K dressing bottle from Hidden Valley

Lila Gross Published:
Credit: Twitter/HVRanch

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — Hidden Valley took the condiment game to the next level by creating a $35K bottle of dressing for National Ranch Day.

And they didn’t stop there. The jewel-encrusted bottle was specifically blinged out for one special fan.

The salad dressing company designed the novelty bottle with the help of an A-list celebrity jeweler.

According to a Hidden Valley spokesperson, the extravagant condiment holder the striking blue color was intended as a nod to the Royal family.

Do you want to win this bottle to impress all of your BBQ guests? Well, here’s how.

Retweet @HVRanch‘s National Ranch Day post (above) between Mar. 10 and May 19.

The lucky, ranch-loving, winner will be announced after the contest ends, but the tweets are already soaring!

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s