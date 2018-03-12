Snow chances return for the work week

The clocks have sprung forward, but the calendar–and the weather forecast–say it’s still winter.

After another beautifully sunny weekend, snow chances have returned, along with windy weather and even colder temperatures through mid-week. Upper-level low pressure over the Great Lakes will swing disturbances through from time to time, bringing mainly scattered snow showers. Some areas could see a little rain or snow late this Monday afternoon and evening. It won’t add up to much, with only light accumulation possible.

More snow showers will move through Tuesday morning, and continue off-and-on through the afternoon and evening. Much like late last week, these quick bursts of snow will reduce visibility while driving, and could create some slick spots on roads. Lows will be in the 20s Tuesday morning, and only low-mid 30s Tuesday afternoon.

As the snow shower chance continues overnight into Wednesday, an inch or two could accumulate in spots with some of the heavier squalls. However, as shown on the map below, most areas will only get a dusting.

On top of all this, it will be windy and cold. The wind could gust to 25-30 mph tonight through Wednesday. Early morning lows will be in the 20s and highs in the 30s…until Thursday. That’s when the sun returns and temperatures start to moderate. Highs are back in the 40s, with 60 degrees in the forecast by the weekend. A little more spring-like.