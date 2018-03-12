Stormy Daniels Offers to Pay Back $130,000 ‘Hush Money,’ Leaving Her Free to Talk About Alleged Trump Affair

Stormy Daniels is offering to return every penny of the $130,000 in hush money so her 60 Minutes interview can see the light of day.

In the bombshell offer, her lawyer told the president’s legal team Monday that his client will pay $130,000 to Donald Trump by wire transfer.

In exchange, the non-disclosure agreement will be deemed “null and void,” thus allowing Daniels to speak “openly and freely” about her “relationship with the president.”

But it may not be that simple.

“The idea of Stormy Daniels going to the president and saying, ‘Here is your $130,000 back, I have had second thoughts.’ That falls under the ‘nice try’ category,” legal expert Royal F. Oaks told Inside Edition. “You cannot unwind a deal.”

The adult film star taped the 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper last week, but reports say Trump’s lawyers are threatening to go to court to stop it from airing, but it may be a losing battle.

“There is absolutely no chance Donald Trump and his lawyers are going to be able to block the interview with Stormy Daniels — it would be unconstitutional censorship and prior restraint,” Oaks said. “It ain’t gonna happen.”

As the legal battle rages, Daniels is cashing in on her notoriety and faced a gauntlet of photographers as she showed up at a strip club in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., over the weekend, flanked by bodyguards.

Daniels claims in the suit that she began an affair with Trump in the summer of 2006, around the same time first lady Melania Trump had given birth to her only child with the president, son Barron. She said the affair continued into 2007.

Trump has denied they had an affair.

There has not been a word from the president about the scandal, but he’s got plenty to say about everything else.

At a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday, Trump lashed out at some of his favorite targets, including “fake as hell” CNN, and NBC’s Chuck Todd, calling the latter a “son of a bitch.”

On Meet the Press, Todd challenged Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin about Trump’s remarks.

“When he uses vulgarity to talk about individuals, what are they supposed to tell their kids?” Todd asked Mnuchin.

“He’s using those vulgarities in the context of a campaign rally, obviously there are a lot of funny moments on that rally,” Mnuchin replied.

“Yeah, they were hilarious,” Todd sarcastically quipped.

At the same rally on Saturday, Trump also took aim at the prospect of Oprah Winfrey running for president.

“I would love to beat Oprah,” Trump told the room of supporters. “I know her weakness.”

Oprah has denied she is mulling a bid for 2020.

On Sunday, Oprah appeared on CNN’s The Van Jones Show and said not to give any energy to Trump’s claims she might run.

“I am not running for office,” she declared. “But if I were running for office and I am going to say whoever is going to run for office — Do not give your energy to the other side. Do not spend your time on that.”

