Students, schools prepare for walkout over gun violence

NEW ALBANY (WCMH) — School districts across central Ohio are putting out their plans for students and faculty in anticipation of national school walkout day.

“Unfortunately a lot of the school shootings have become a lot more frequent which just really breaks my heart,” said student Leah Ryzenman.

When New Albany high school students Leah Ryzenman and Andrew Schaffer found out about the school shooting in Parkland Florida, fear and shock crossed their minds.

“My mom just texted me saying hey there was a school shooting in Florida I just want to let me know that I love you,” said Schaffer.

In a call for action Schaffer, said all he could do was think about the 17 victims whose lives were lost.

“I decided to send an email to Mr. Carter to see what can we do as a school to talk about this,” said Schaffer.

In that conversation is how the idea of a peace rally came about.

At the exact time of the school, 2:21 pm students will gather in the gym for a moment of silence for 17 minutes, honoring the life and telling the story of each victim.

“when students are able to use their voice and organize, support one another they can harness their passion in the right direction. They can move the world,” said Principal Dwight Carter.

Carter says he’s proud of the students taking a stance to bring change.

“In an idealistic world, no more school shootings will happen. I know that just having one piece rally at one school in Columbus, Ohio isn’t going to do much but it is a small step towards that,” said Ryzenman.