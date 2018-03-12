Texas Mom Paula Sinclair Sentenced to 35 Years for Keeping Special Needs Kids Locked Up

Deborah Hastings, Deborah Hastings Published: Updated:

A Texas woman has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for abusing seven special needs children by locking them up in horrific conditions.

Paula Sinclair, 55, had pleaded guilty to multiple counts of causing serious injuries to a child. 

The children found at her Houston-area home ranged in age from 14 to 16 and had been adopted by Sinclair as babies. They were fed only rice and beans twice a day, authorities said. They were found locked in a filthy second story room littered with human feces and were treated for dehydration, malnutrition and bed bug bites. 

One of the teens had Down syndrome and was wearing a sopping diaper, investigators said. None of them had access to a bathroom, authorities said, and they never attended school. 

Sinclair and her boyfriend, Allen Richardson, were arrested in 2016. He is being held at the Fort Bend County Jail on charges that include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Several of the teens testified at Sinclair’s sentencing hearing Friday. 

“I never thought I would have a normal life again,” said one. “I can forgive you, but not forget the pain.”

Prosecutors said Sinclair treated the children like animals.

 “That a parent could so grossly abuse a child, depriving them of food and nutrition to the point of causing serious bodily injury and mental impairment is outrageous,” said Jenna Rudolph of the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office. 

Sinclair will not be eligible for parole until she is 71 years old.

RELATED STORIES


Couple Charged With Child Abuse After 18-Month-Old Foster Toddler Is Found ‘Malnourished’


Cop Honored After Adopting Child Abuse Victim: ‘I’ve Never Seen Nothing Like This’


Mother Accused of Horrific Child Abuse Wants Better Jail Cell

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s