Thief steals charity jar from Columbus IHOP

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for someone who swiped a charity jar from an area IHOP.

On Tuesday, February 27th, 2018 at approximately 1:35PM a young white male was seen having lunch with a group at a Central Ohio IHOP.

He is seen on tape getting up to use the restroom in a Nike hoodie and black pants. Then surveillance cameras catch the man running out of the restaurant after swiping a box that held money being collected for charity sitting on the front counter.

If anyone has info on this suspects identity, or if the people sitting with him want to give up his identity, please contact Sgt. Houser at ehouser@columbuspolice.org or 645-4713