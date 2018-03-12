Tracy Gilpin Case: Man, 61, Arrested in 1986 Cold Case Killing of Police Leader’s Teen Sister

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

An arrest has been made in a Massachusetts murder mystery that’s more than 30 years old, a break in a decades-long cold case that hits especially close to home for the leader of the state police.

A 61-year-old North Carolina man has been arrested for the 1986 killing of 15-year-old Tracy Gilpin, the sister of Massachusetts State Police Colonel Kerry Gilpin.

Authorities on Sunday announced Michael Hand was arrested in Troutman, N.C., and will face charges in Gilpin’s killing, CBS reports.

In October 1986, Tracy went to a party near her Kingston, Mass., home and never returned.

Three weeks later, her decomposed body was found in a state forest with evidence she suffered a massive blow to the head.

Col. Gilpin was just 16 at the time and would go on to have a successful career in law enforcement while her sister’s case remained unsolved.

“For the past three decades, we have remained hopeful that Tracy’s murderer would be identified,” Gilpin said in a statement. “The much-welcomed news of an arrest in the case leaves us cautiously optimistic that justice for Tracy is within reach.”

Hand will appear in a North Carolina court tomorrow, according to the Massachusetts State Police. He is in the process of being returned to Massachusetts to face prosecution. 

RELATED STORIES


Cold Case Arrest Took 32 Years to Solve, but Families Never Lost Hope


Man Confesses to Role in 25-Year-Old Cold Case Murder During TV Interview


Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for 1998 Cold Case Killing

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s