Bobby Layman selling dealership to Michigan-based automotive group

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Michigan-based company is in contract to purchase Bobby Layman Chevrolet, according to documents filed with the state.

Bobby Layman Chevrolet filed paperwork with the state announcing the sale.

The sale to Feldman GM Holdings LLC is expected to close sometime in the Spring of this year.

According to WARN Act paperwork filed with the state:

Because we are selling the assets of the Company. we will technically end the employment of everyone on our last day of running the business, and those who will be employed by the Buyer will begin their employment the next day. Because this means that the Company will experience a closing and layoff, and because the Buyer has not yet made its arrangements regarding its new employees, we are taking the precaution of providing this notice.

Feldman Automotive Group owns five GM dealerships in Michigan as well as a Hyundai dealership, a Kia dealership and a used car lot.

