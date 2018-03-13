Bride Arrested for DUI While on Her Way to Her Wedding

An Arizona bride’s wedding day probably didn’t go as planned.

Amber Young, 32, is facing a DUI charge after she allegedly caused a three-vehicle crash while on the way to her wedding.

She was arrested at the scene while wearing her wedding gown.

“Don’t drive impaired, till death do we part doesn’t need any help,” the Marana Police Department posted on their Twitter page about the incident. The tweet has since been deleted.

One person suffered minor injuries in the crash, police said.

Young was taken to a police substation to have her blood drawn and was later released, according to reports.

It’s unclear whether Young made it to her wedding.

