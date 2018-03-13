Car stranded in above-ground pool after Ohio crash

(Sylvania Township Fire Deparment)

TOLEDO, OH (WCMH) — A vehicle became partially submerged in an above-ground pool Tuesday after a bizarre crash outside of Toledo.

Photos shared by the Sylvania Township Fire Department shows a car in the water up to its door handles after the crash.

The photos show that the car traveled through a yard, broke through a fence and crashed into the pool without breaking it. Firefighters said nobody was injured in the crash.

The fire department’s post has been shared more than 1,200 times since it was posted this morning.

