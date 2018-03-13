Colorado woman caught with 32 pounds of marijuana in western Ohio

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — A Colorado woman is in jail after being caught with more than 30 pounds of marijuana in her vehicle, according to troopers.

On March 10, the Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped a rented 2018 Volvo SUV with Texas registration for a marked lanes violation on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County. Troopers noted “criminal indicators” and were granted permission to search the vehicle.

During the search, troopers uncovered 32 pounds of hydroponic marijuana. The drugs have an estimated worth of $88,000.

The driver, 41-year-old Marleny Milla of Colorado Springs, was charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana. Milla is being held at the Montgomery County Jail.