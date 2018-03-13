Colorado woman caught with 32 pounds of marijuana in western Ohio

By Published:
Photo via Ohio State Highway Patrol

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — A Colorado woman is in jail after being caught with more than 30 pounds of marijuana in her vehicle, according to troopers.

On March 10, the Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped a rented 2018 Volvo SUV with Texas registration for a marked lanes violation on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County. Troopers noted “criminal indicators” and were granted permission to search the vehicle.

During the search, troopers uncovered 32 pounds of hydroponic marijuana. The drugs have an estimated worth of $88,000.

Marleny Milla

The driver, 41-year-old Marleny Milla of Colorado Springs, was charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana. Milla is being held at the Montgomery County Jail.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s