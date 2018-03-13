Columbus woman accused of stealing from donation box for fallen Westerville officers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus woman is facing a theft charge after police say she took money from a donation box intended for the families of two fallen Westerville police officers.

Donna Lee Ater, 62, is charged with theft.

On March 10, an employee noticed the donation box at Average Joe’s on Henderson Road only had a few dollars inside. There was previously around $300, according to police.

The employee looked at the surveillance video and saw that a woman who was playing Keno took the cash. Police say she left before anyone could confront her.