Columbus woman accused of stealing from donation box for fallen Westerville officers

By Published:
Donna Lee Ater (Columbus Police)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus woman is facing a theft charge after police say she took money from a donation box intended for the families of two fallen Westerville police officers.

Donna Lee Ater, 62, is charged with theft.

On March 10, an employee noticed the donation box at Average Joe’s on Henderson Road only had a few dollars inside. There was previously around $300, according to police.

The employee looked at the surveillance video and saw that a woman who was playing Keno took the cash. Police say she left before anyone could confront her.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s