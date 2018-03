CINCINNATI (WCMH/WLWT) — A semi packed full of corn tipped outside Cincinnati on Tuesday, spilling out over three lanes of an Ohio interstate.

WLWT reports that the rig was coming off an on-ramp from Route 32 to I-275 when it toppled over. No injuries were reported.

Traffic was backed up for hours as crews cleaned the mess, but officials said the corn was not considered hazardous.