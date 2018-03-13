Donald Trump Jr. Gets ‘Interviewed’ by Chocolate Bunny at Pennsylvania Candy Factory

Deborah Hastings, Deborah Hastings Published: Updated:

The president’s son is burning up the internet, thanks to a viral photo that seems to show him being interviewed by a chocolate bunny.

Donald Trump Jr. wasn’t really talking to an inanimate object. It just looked like he was.

This is the danger of campaigning at a candy factory. #PA18 pic.twitter.com/omssQlvAF1

— Andrew Rush (@andrewrush) March 12, 2018

On Monday, Donald Trump’s eldest son was in Pennsylvania, campaigning for a Republican seeking an empty House of Representatives seat. While stumping at a candy factory, Trump was interviewed by a reporter.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette photographer Andrew Rush snapped an image at an angle that made it look like the edible Easter bunny was holding a microphone under Trump’s chin.

Rush posted the photo on Twitter, where it promptly became an internet sensation.

The first son joined in, writing on social media, “The chocolate rabbit gave a hard-hitting interview and was delicious afterwards.”

The chocolate rabbit gave a hard hitting interview and was delicious afterwards. https://t.co/OGiBFNEIc5

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 12, 2018

Many of the comments posted online took aim at Trump’s June 2016 meeting with a Russian attorney, where the president’s son was reportedly promised “dirt” on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

When you definitely didn’t take a meeting to dig up dirt on Marshmallow Peeps pic.twitter.com/9lonlrVBc6

— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 12, 2018

Other posters just cracked wise.

“Don’t bite my head off, I’m just asking a question.” https://t.co/GCCG7YNxje

— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 12, 2018

In the next photo, Putin eats his way out of the Trojan bunny pic.twitter.com/Cdcyxjucd7

— Ashlee Vance (@valleyhack) March 12, 2018


Donald Trump Jr.’s Wife Vanessa Hospitalized After Opening Letter With White Powder Inside


Donald Trump Jr. on the Outs With His Father Over Russia Meeting Controversy: Report


After Russian Email Scandal, Author Says Donald Trump Jr. Has Always Been ‘Problem Child’

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s