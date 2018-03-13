Donald Trump Jr. Gets ‘Interviewed’ by Chocolate Bunny at Pennsylvania Candy Factory

The president’s son is burning up the internet, thanks to a viral photo that seems to show him being interviewed by a chocolate bunny.

Donald Trump Jr. wasn’t really talking to an inanimate object. It just looked like he was.

This is the danger of campaigning at a candy factory. #PA18 pic.twitter.com/omssQlvAF1 — Andrew Rush (@andrewrush) March 12, 2018

On Monday, Donald Trump’s eldest son was in Pennsylvania, campaigning for a Republican seeking an empty House of Representatives seat. While stumping at a candy factory, Trump was interviewed by a reporter.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette photographer Andrew Rush snapped an image at an angle that made it look like the edible Easter bunny was holding a microphone under Trump’s chin.

Rush posted the photo on Twitter, where it promptly became an internet sensation.

The first son joined in, writing on social media, “The chocolate rabbit gave a hard-hitting interview and was delicious afterwards.”

The chocolate rabbit gave a hard hitting interview and was delicious afterwards. https://t.co/OGiBFNEIc5 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 12, 2018

Many of the comments posted online took aim at Trump’s June 2016 meeting with a Russian attorney, where the president’s son was reportedly promised “dirt” on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

When you definitely didn’t take a meeting to dig up dirt on Marshmallow Peeps pic.twitter.com/9lonlrVBc6 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 12, 2018

Other posters just cracked wise.

“Don’t bite my head off, I’m just asking a question.” https://t.co/GCCG7YNxje — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 12, 2018

In the next photo, Putin eats his way out of the Trojan bunny pic.twitter.com/Cdcyxjucd7 — Ashlee Vance (@valleyhack) March 12, 2018



