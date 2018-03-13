Former Ohio teacher pleads guilty to sexual battery involving students

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – A former substitute teacher in the Kettering and Oakwood school districts pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexual battery involving students.

Police investigated the case and later arrested 24-year-old Madeline Marx November 8, 2017.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Marx on two counts of sexual battery. Marx originally pleaded not guilty to the charges in November 2017.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Marx remains released on an Own Recognizance bond and faces possible penalties of 36 months for each count and must register as a Tier III Sex Offender.

The 23-year-old was arrested at Kettering Fairmont High School after several students told the principal the substitute teacher might be having inappropriate relationships.

In a report from Kettering Police, two underage male students detailed sexual encounters with Marx. One said the teacher gave him oral sex in the parking lot of a Big Lots in July and another said he had intercourse with Marx in a car parked behind a Kettering apartment complex.

She also admitted to sending one of the students nude photos on Snapchat and Instagram.

Marx pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery in Kettering Municipal Court in mid-November. She was later indicted by a grand jury in Montgomery County Court.

Marx’s sentencing is scheduled for April 19.