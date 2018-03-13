DULUTH, GA (WCMH) — A Georgia police officer gave a teacher and her students a big surprise when he popped the question in front of a school.

Officer Jay attended a “Community Helpers Week” event at a Georgia elementary school. According to the Duluth Police Department, he was invited by his girlfriend.

As the students were lining for a picture next to Officer Jay’s patrol car, he pulled out a ring and made his way over to propose.

Her students cheer and give the couple high-fives and hugs after she says yes.