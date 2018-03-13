Hillary Clinton Stumbles Twice as She Tours Ancient Site in India

Hillary Clinton was hoisted up by guards as she stumbled — not once, but twice — while making her way down a set of ancient stone steps in India.

Following the second slip, the former secretary of state kicked off her sandals and continued down the steps without an issue.

Clinton has a history of high-profile falls.

Last October in London, she fell and broke her toe and was seen wearing a boot when she appeared on a British talk show.

When she was running for president in 2016, she collapsed as she was leaving a Sept. 11 memorial event. It was later revealed that she had been suffering from pneumonia.

During the stumbles in India, her longtime aide, Huma Abedin, was spotted walking right behind her.

Clinton is in India promoting her best seller, What Happened, which chronicles her failed 2016 White House campaign against Donald Trump.

Clinton’s trip to India has been marred with controversy.

The former first lady was speaking at an event in Mumbai over the weekend when she said Trump voters supported a backwards agenda.

“If you look at the map of the United States, there is all that red in the middle, places where Trump won,” she said. “What that map doesn’t show you is that I won the places that won two thirds of America’s Gross Domestic product. I won the places that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward. And his whole campaign, “Make America Great Again,” was looking backwards. You don’t like black people getting rights, you don’t like women getting jobs, you don’t want to see that Indian American succeeding more than you are. Whatever that problem is, I am going to solve it.”

Her comments were dragged on Monday’s Fox and Friends where Clinton was accused of “trash[ing] America’s heartland.”

It also sparked the ire of the Republican National Committee, which took to Twitter to slam her remarks.

“Bitter Hillary Clinton trashes America’s Heartland, calls states that didn’t vote for her ‘backwards,'” the RNC wrote.

