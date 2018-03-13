Iowa Senate Bill would make fake service dogs a crime

(KWWL) People who claim an animal is a service dog when it isn’t could end up in jail if a new bill becomes law in Iowa.

Under Senate File 2365, Iowans could be charged with a simple misdemeanor if they intentionally misrepresent an animal as a service dog.

The bill just passed in the state Senate and now moves to the House.

Retrieving Freedom Co-President Scott Dewey likes the measure.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction for everybody that’s involved. Being in public with a dog that’s not a service dog can be very detrimental to those that have gone through the process and have done it correctly,” said Retrieving Freedom Co-President Scott Dewey.

Anyone found guilty of fraud in this manner, can face 30 days in jail, a fine, or possibly both.

