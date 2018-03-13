50-60 car pileup closes I-71 in Morrow County

MORROW COUNTY, OH (WCMH) – I-71 is closed in Morrow County due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The closure was reported shortly after 4pm in the northbound lanes of I-71 past State Route 95. There are also crashes reported in the southbound lanes.

ODOT advises motorists use an alternate route.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol did not say exactly how many vehicles were involved in the crash, but it could number in the dozens.

Minor injuries were reported, but the total number of injuries is unknown.

PHOTOS: I-71 pileup View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Cindy Cowles) (Cindy Cowles) (Cindy Cowles)

ODOT is reporting that I-71 is closed northbound at SR-95 in Morrow co, and southbound at MM-153 on I-71 in Morrow Co. as well. We are getting reports of a multiple vehicle accident in this area… heavy snow squall just went through the area! Be safe on roads. @nbc4i #nbc4i pic.twitter.com/rioSxAOMJX — David Mazza (@DavidNBC4) March 13, 2018

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.