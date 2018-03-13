50-60 car pileup closes I-71 in Morrow County

MORROW COUNTY, OH (WCMH) – I-71 is closed in Morrow County due to a multi-vehicle crash.
The closure was reported shortly after 4pm in the northbound lanes of I-71 past State Route 95. There are also crashes reported in the southbound lanes.
ODOT advises motorists use an alternate route.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol did not say exactly how many vehicles were involved in the crash, but it could number in the dozens.
Minor injuries were reported, but the total number of injuries is unknown.
