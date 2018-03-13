NYC Helicopter Crash Victim Seen Saying Goodbye to Parents in Video Shot Before Moving to New York

A heartbreaking video of Trevor Cadigan saying goodbye to his parents when he moved from Dallas to New York City has special meaning to his family since his death in Sunday’s helicopter crash in Manhattan’s frigid East River.

The 26-year-old journalist started out with WFAA-TV in Dallas, and had relocated to New York City for his big break last year.

From October to February, he worked at Business Insider.

“He was very enthusiastic and was certainly an overachiever,” Sara Silverstein, a Business Insider editor said on the company’s website.

Among the five people who perished in Sunday’s crash was Cadigan’s lifelong buddy Brian McDaniel, a firefighter visiting from Dallas.

Other victims were 29-year-old Carla Vallejos Blanco, a tourist from Argentina, and 29-year-old New Yorker Tristan Hill, who was to be married in May.

The fifth victim was 34-year-old Daniel Thompson, a New Yorker who worked for an online ticket sales company.

The pilot was the lone survivor of the crash. The passengers are believed to have drowned in the frigid water after they were unable to remove their safety tethers.

The tethers allow passengers to hang their legs outside the helicopter for pictures of the New York City skyline. The straps hold you firmly in your seat, but they can spell disaster in an emergency landing if you don’t know how to free yourself.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that the chopper went down after a safety-harness strap got tangled in the emergency fuel cutoff handle.

Authorities are also examining the helicopter’s emergency floats which were seen as the helicopter was lifted into the water. They are looking into whether they were deployed properly.

