One Direction Superfan Writes College Thesis on the Boy Band

A college student is hoping she’s got the “X-Factor” to graduate with honors after writing her dissertation on One Direction.

Pollyanna Kehoe, 20, is penning a 13,000 word sociology essay entirely based on the “fandom” surrounding one of the biggest boy bands in history.

“I study sociology and most of the course has been on social media,” Kehoe told InsideEdition.com. “And popular music and things like that.”

The 1D mega-fan has whole sections dedicated to Zayn Malik leaving the group and even the Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson “bromance.”

Kehoe said she decided to focus on her favorite band after her course tutor at the University of Manchester told her to write about something she was passionate about.

Conveniently, Kehoe has seen the band six times and previously ran a One Direction fan account on Twitter with thousands of followers.

“I was very obsessed,” she said. “I used to like live on Twitter and I had about 10,000 followers when it was the peak.”

She admits fellow students and other lecturers laughed when she told them the subject matter of her dissertation and looked at her as though she was “a bit crazy.”

“I originally wanted to do it on something like addiction to smart phones or addiction to social media,” she said. “And then when I started doing it, it became kind of One Direction-related because that’s how I knew Twitter to be.”

Kehoe has so far interviewed several self-confessed “Directioners” from across the globe to find out what makes them so obsessed with Niall, Liam, Louis and Harry.

“People definitely think I’m weird, but I’m kind of used to it when I talk about One Direction anyway,” she said. “But people who don’t know me… I don’t think people know how to react really. They don’t think I’m serious.”

