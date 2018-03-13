Parkland School Shooting: Nikolas Cruz to Face Death Penalty If Convicted

MAYA CHUNG, MAYA CHUNG Published: Updated:

Prosecutors in Florida have announced that they will seek the death penalty for Nikolas Cruz, who is accused of spraying a Florida high school with gunfire last month, leaving 17 people dead.

Cruz, 19, was previously indicted on 17 counts of first-degree premeditated murder by a Broward County grand jury.

Prosecutors said they chose to seek the highest form of punishment due to a number of factors.

“The capital felony was a homicide and was committed in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification,” the formal notice filed by prosecutors said.

The notice added that Cruz knowingly created a risk of death for many people and the shooting was “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel.”

Cruz’s attorney, Broward County Public Defender Howard Finkelstein, had previously announced the teen was willing to plead guilty if prosecutors took the death penalty off the table.

“This is an opportunity to put the criminal case behind and help the victims’ families begin to try and pick up pieces of their lives for our community to heal and to figure out how we stop these things from ever happening again,” Finkelstein said last month.

Authorities have not released a motive in the shooting spree at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where three faculty members and 14 students were killed on Valentine’s Day. 

The teen confessed to being the gunman after the crime, according to court records.

Cruz’s attorneys have pointed to mental illness as a factor, saying that the teen battled depression after the death of his adoptive mother.

The only other penalty option for Cruz is life in prison without the possibility of parole. The announcement doesn’t negate the ability for a plea deal to be reached.

RELATED STORIES


Nikolas Cruz Seen Giggling and Smiling While Behind Bars: Reports


Nikolas Cruz’s Biological Mom Was a Drug Addict Who Gave Him Up for a $50,000 Fee: Report


Nikolas Cruz’s Half-Brother Zachary Thanks Supporters for ‘Positive Messages’

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s