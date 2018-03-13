Power out for 13,000 northwest Columbus and Worthington customers

By Published:

WORTHINGTON, OH (WCMH) — Power is out for nearly 13,000 customers in Worthington and northwest Columbus.

According to an AEP Ohio outage map, the affected areas include areas west of State Route 315, east of Sawmill Road, and Bethel Road of State Route 161.

Several schools on the west side of Worthington are affected.

The school shared the following statement:

ALERT: Our west side schools including WKHS, Bluffsview, Granby, Brookside, Liberty, Sutter Park, Worthington Hills, Linworth, McCord, Phoenix/Worthington Academy are without power and phones. We are in discussion with AEP and believe power will be restored soon. At this time we are planning to continue with normal school hours. If anything changes we will let you know.

AEP has not yet provided an estimated restoration time.

