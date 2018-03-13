Puppy dies after flight attendant insists woman put it in overhead bin

By Published:

HOUSTON (WCMH) — A 10-month-old puppy died on a United Airlines flight after a flight attendant told the owner to put it in an overhead compartment, according to reports.

The Houston Chronicle reports the flight was out of Houston’s IAH to LaGuardia in New York Monday evening. The passenger was told to place the 10-month-old Frenchie and its carrier in an overhead compartment.

By the time the plane landed about three hours later, the dog was dead according to the owner.

United’s pet policy states that pets must be placed in a kennel that “must fit completely under the seat in front of the customer and remain there at all times.”

