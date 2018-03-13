See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Look-Alikes in First Look at Upcoming Lifetime Movie

Inside Edition has gone behind the scenes of Lifetime’s new movie, Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance.

Actress Parisa Fitz-Henley, who recently starred NBC’s supernatural drama Midnight Texas, plays Meghan Markle. Scottish actor Murray Fraser has been cast as Prince Harry.

In a first look at the Lifetime movie, the happy couple is glamping in Botswana. It was just like Markle and the prince’s real-life fairytale trip last summer where photos captured the lovebirds at a luxury resort in the African country.

Incredibly, Fitz-Henley says the role is a dream come true.

“I saw their engagement video and felt really, really touched by it and reached out to my manager and said, ‘If there are any roles about their movie, I’d really love to go out for it,'” she told Inside Edition.

The 41-year-old Jamaican-American actress says she can relate to Markle because they are both biracial.

“We deal with it in the movie and I had my own experiences dealing with racism, some very similar to ones we’ve seen from people toward their relationship,” she said.

For Fraser, it was a stretch to play the prince due to his brown hair, which he had to dye red.

He joked about what Prince Harry would think, saying, “I don’t know what he would do if I met him. I hope he’d go, ‘You played me? Really? A non-ginger Scotsman?'”

Lifetime’s movie will air Sunday, May 13, six days before Markle and the prince wed at England’s Windsor Castle.

