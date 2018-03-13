See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Look-Alikes in First Look at Upcoming Lifetime Movie

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Inside Edition has gone behind the scenes of Lifetime’s new movie, Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance.

Actress Parisa Fitz-Henley, who recently starred NBC’s supernatural drama Midnight Texas, plays Meghan Markle. Scottish actor Murray Fraser has been cast as Prince Harry. 

In a first look at the Lifetime movie, the happy couple is glamping in Botswana. It was just like Markle and the prince’s real-life fairytale trip last summer where photos captured the lovebirds at a luxury resort in the African country. 

Incredibly, Fitz-Henley says the role is a dream come true. 

“I saw their engagement video and felt really, really touched by it and reached out to my manager and said, ‘If there are any roles about their movie, I’d really love to go out for it,'” she told Inside Edition. 

The 41-year-old Jamaican-American actress says she can relate to Markle because they are both biracial.

“We deal with it in the movie and I had my own experiences dealing with racism, some very similar to ones we’ve seen from people toward their relationship,” she said. 

For Fraser, it was a stretch to play the prince due to his brown hair, which he had to dye red. 

He joked about what Prince Harry would think, saying, “I don’t know what he would do if I met him. I hope he’d go, ‘You played me? Really? A non-ginger Scotsman?'”

Lifetime’s movie will air Sunday, May 13, six days before Markle and the prince wed at England’s Windsor Castle.

RELATED STORIES


Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Wear Virtual Reality Goggles to Promote STEM


Meghan Markle Baptized Into Church of England Ahead of Royal Wedding


Mel C Says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Haven’t Invited Spice Girls to Royal Wedding

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s