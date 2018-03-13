Simulation room preps Ohio State students for active shooter response

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Medical students at the Ohio State University are using a simulation room at the Wexner Medical Center to practice their response to a mass shooting situation.

A part of the hospital has been transformed to look like a movie theater, where students and staff simulated mass casualty event on Tuesday. Fake gunshots rang out, and students posing as wounded victims covered in fake blood screamed out for help.

“It was definitely startling, the extent of some of the injuries, and having the blood shoot out onto us,” said Jess Pinto, a fourth-year medical student. “At one point a patient is talking to us and the next minute they’re not, startling and scary.”

As Pinto and some of her classmates responded, other students were watching a live feed in another room to evaluate their response.

Daniel Bachmann, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at OSU, said practice like this is necessary because of the frequency of mass casualty events in the country.

“As medical providers, it’s important that we know what to do when these patients arrive in our medical facility,” he said. “It’s also important that medical providers understand what happens prior to when the patients get here. And that’s why this simulation event helps them understand not just what happens here in the hospital, but also what the first responders and the lay people are going to experience.”

Pinto said she is grateful for the training.

“We never know where we’re going to be so I think there’s a very real possibility that we’re going to be encountering this,” she said. “The more and more comfortable we get, the more second nature it becomes.”

This is the first of three training sessions this week for students, residents and nurses.