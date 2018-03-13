Spring is a week away! But, snow still in the forecast

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Spring… a time when we look forward to warmer temperatures, dust off the shorts & short sleeves…and allergy sufferers start to sniffle and sneeze a little more. Even though the spring equinox happens next Tuesday at 12:15 pm, the forecast through tomorrow remains winter-like and snowy.

Temperatures today are struggling to rise through the 30s with a chilly northwest breeze.  As for the snow, it hasn’t been much.  But it’s the type of setup today that could create snow “squalls”–bursts of snow that can quickly reduce visibility while driving.  Of course, it can make some roads slick as well.  Most areas will only get a dusting of snow, but the more substantial showers could drop a quick half-inch to an inch of snow through tonight.

Wednesday afternoon is still cold, but drier. Longer-lasting sunshine returns as we head into the weekend, along with more (early) spring-like temps in the 50s.

 

 

