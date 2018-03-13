Strong Tornado Caught on Camera as It Tears Through Italian Town

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published:

A giant tornado hit the suburbs of the southern Italian city of Caserta Monday night, causing a large amount of damage.

The twister tore down shop and street signs, trees and electric posts, according to reports.

It demolished the walls of several apartments and turned a truck upside down. It even tore into a Burger King.

Several trailers were also overturned by the strong winds.

But despite the astonishing amount of damage, no casualties were reported. There were several injuries, however.

The most severely hit villages were Marcianise, Capodrise and San Nicola la Strada, where the roof of the local school was damaged.

RELATED STORIES


Family Dog Walks Out Of Rubble After 5 People Killed in Tornado, Deadly Floods


At Least 4 Killed In Tornadoes and Severe Flooding in Southern States


‘Snow Tornado’ Blows Through Picturesque Alpine Village

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s