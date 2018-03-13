Strong Tornado Caught on Camera as It Tears Through Italian Town

A giant tornado hit the suburbs of the southern Italian city of Caserta Monday night, causing a large amount of damage.

The twister tore down shop and street signs, trees and electric posts, according to reports.

It demolished the walls of several apartments and turned a truck upside down. It even tore into a Burger King.

Several trailers were also overturned by the strong winds.

But despite the astonishing amount of damage, no casualties were reported. There were several injuries, however.

The most severely hit villages were Marcianise, Capodrise and San Nicola la Strada, where the roof of the local school was damaged.

