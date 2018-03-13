Terry Crews and His Wife Recount Alleged Sexual Assault as They Sit Down With Dr. Phil

Terry Crews’ wife is breaking her silence about the night her husband claims he was groped by a powerful movie industry agent.

Rebecca King-Crews spoke to Dr. Phil McGraw about her husband’s alleged 2016 ordeal in an episode airing Wednesday.

“He pushed this man through this sea of people; they went down like bowling pins,” she recalled. “I told my husband, ‘You can’t be putting people out, Terry.’ I’m like, ‘What happened?’ He said, ‘He grabbed my junk!’

She added: “He got in the car and said, ‘I am so glad you talked to me about holding myself because I would have punched that white man out.'”

Terry and Rebecca sat down with Dr. Phil and the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star says he was touched inappropriately by talent agent Adam Venit during a Hollywood party.

“First of all that’s what molesters count on,” the actor said. “They do things publicly, out of the blue; you’re wondering, ‘What’s happening? Was it me? What was I wearing?’ You start wondering, ‘Did I bring this on myself?'”

Following the taping of the interview, Dr. Phil told Inside Edition that Crews told him he was worried about being taken seriously due to his size and the fact that he was a man.

“He said, ‘When I complained about it immediately, they started trying to trivialize it, saying it was just horseplay’ and all this,” Dr. Phil recalled. “And I’m thinking, ‘No, it’s wrong, I was assaulted.’ This is sexual assault, it was so bizarre for him to go through that.”

The agent denies sexually assaulting Crews and the Los Angeles County District Attorney has decided not to file criminal charges.

Crews, however, is still pursuing a civil case.

