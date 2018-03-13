The Internet Is Going Wild Over This Dog With a Seemingly Human Face

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

One dog has the internet in a frenzy over the fact that the pup resembles a human being. 

Yogi, a Shih Tzu and poodle mix, has the normal dog features of fluffy fur and bushy ears, but upon closer inspection, his eyes and jaw make him look like he could be a person in a dog’s body. 

“Why does it look like you did a human face swap?” reads one social media comment. “It’s freaking me out.”

Social media users have also posted side-by-side images of Yogi with actors like Jake Gyllenhaal and Tobey Maguire. 

“My favorite comment that I saw was Nicolas Cage dressed up like an Ewok, which, I’m like, ‘I get that,'” owner Chantal Desjardins told Inside Edition. 

His owner says the dog is always playful and even winks at her from time to time. 

“He is the most playful puppy,” she said. “He always wants to play ball or get his belly rubbed.”

RELATED STORIES


Rescue Dogs Relax in Old Arm Chairs Donated to Local Animal Shelter


Dog Seen Riding a Scooter Around Chinese City, Attracting a Crowd


Dog Abandoned, Tied to a Tree With Just a Note: ‘Please Find Me a Good Home’

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s