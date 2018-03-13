The Internet Is Going Wild Over This Dog With a Seemingly Human Face

One dog has the internet in a frenzy over the fact that the pup resembles a human being.

Yogi, a Shih Tzu and poodle mix, has the normal dog features of fluffy fur and bushy ears, but upon closer inspection, his eyes and jaw make him look like he could be a person in a dog’s body.

“Why does it look like you did a human face swap?” reads one social media comment. “It’s freaking me out.”

Social media users have also posted side-by-side images of Yogi with actors like Jake Gyllenhaal and Tobey Maguire.

“My favorite comment that I saw was Nicolas Cage dressed up like an Ewok, which, I’m like, ‘I get that,'” owner Chantal Desjardins told Inside Edition.

His owner says the dog is always playful and even winks at her from time to time.

“He is the most playful puppy,” she said. “He always wants to play ball or get his belly rubbed.”

