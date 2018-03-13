COLUMBUS (WCMH) — St. Patrick’s Day is almost here!

While craft beer and local breweries may get all the attention here in central Ohio, the Columbus area has some great Irish pubs, too. Whether you prefer a neighborhood dive bar, a rowdy St. Paddy’s Day weekend or a sports bar, you’ll be sure to find the spot that’s perfect for you.

I asked NBC4 viewers what their favorite local Irish pubs were, and here’s what they said:

Hey Hey Bar & Grill

Where: 361 E. Whittier St., Columbus

If you’re looking for an Irish-American bar that doesn’t lure patrons in with cliche, chain-restaurant gimmicks, Hey Hey Bar & Grill is the place for you. A favorite among NBC4 viewers, this dive bar was once a speakeasy during Prohibition. Customers rave about the service, pricing and beer selection.

Lucky’s Grille & Billiards

Where: 5387 Roberts Road, Hilliard

Locally owned and operated Lucky’s has been serving the Hilliard area for more than 20 years. They have more than 42 taps featuring handcrafted, seasonal and local brews as well as a decent selection of Irish, English and Scottish libations.

Brazenhead

Where: 56 N. High St., Dublin

1027 W. Fifth Ave., Columbus

Inspired by the oldest pub in Dublin, Ireland — The Brazen Head — these two quaint bars offers an outstanding Irish pub experience right here in Central Ohio. The bar itself came from Ireland, and the establishment is filled with other authentic Irish artifacts or expertly crafted Irish replicas. With 11 different Irish Whiskeys on the menu, four Irish beers on tap and excellent beer-battered fish and a classic Rueben on rye, you won’t regret stopping in this watering hole.

Fadó Irish Pub

Where: 4022 Townsfair Way, Columbus

Don’t be turned off by the fact that Fadó is a chain. The business was started in 1996 by a small group of Irish entrepreneurs who wanted to bring the best of Dublin to the US. The drink menu features a myriad of international beers and stellar Irish whiskeys. Food-wise, you can’t go wrong with the corned beef and cabbage.

Dempsey’s Food & Spirits

Where: 346 S. High St., Columbus

If you’re looking for a quieter pub that brings authentic Irish flare, Dempsey’s is the place for you. Dempsey’s is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and features a modern spin on traditional Irish fair like the Irish Breakfast 2.0 (bread pudding French toast, scrambled eggs with Irish cheddar, sausage, redskin potatoes and Jameson salted caramel).

Claddagh Irish Pub

Where: 585 S. Front St.

Located in the Brewery District, Claddagh Irish Pub may be a chain, but it knows what it’s doing. With traditional Irish fare like Shepherd’s Pie, Bacon and Cabbage and Fish and Chips and an extensive selection of Irish draughts and whiskeys, you won’t regret stopping by.

Dublin Village Tavern

Where: 27 S. High St., Dublin

If you can’t make it to Dublin, Ireland, you might as well make it to Dublin, Ohio! The Dublin Village Tavern opened in 200, and features an Irish-inspired menu (complete with Shepherd’s Pie and a fantastic Irish kettle dinner), and a great selection of Irish beer on tap. Located in historic Dublin, the building itself was built in 1889, giving it plenty of rustic charm.

The Three-Legged Mare

Where: 401 N. Front St., Columbus

Located in the Arena District, the Three-Legged Mare is the place for you if you want to play a good game of darts, watch a soccer match or just enjoy some Irish food and drinks. The menu features items like corned beef sandwiches, bangers and mash and homemade Shepherd’s Pie.

Byrne’s Pub

Where: 1248 W. Third Ave., Columbus

If you’re looking for an Irish dive bar with live Irish music from local and national bands, Byrne’s is the place for you. The annual St. Patrick’s Day party is a long-standing tradition at the family-run pub. The menu features classics like fish and chips, Reubens and deep fried pickles along with modern fare like Irish nachos and BLT sliders.

Tommy O’Bryans

Where: 8270 Sancus Blvd., Columbus

Located on Sancus Boulevard, Tommy O’Bryan’s prides itself on running a diverse neighborhood sports pub with quality, fresh food. If you’re looking for a modern American take on traditional Irish fare, try the O’Bryan’s Irish Pie or the Irish Melt.