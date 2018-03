(WKRG) — According to Loxley Police, I-10 eastbound is shut down because a tour bus has fallen off a ravine.

WKRG has been told the bus was returning to Houston, Texas from a school trip.

Officials say 12 to 20 people were injured in the accident and up to 45 people were on the bus.

Major Anthony Lowery with Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office tells WKRG multiple helicopters are responding to an accident involving a bus on I-10 near mile marker 57.