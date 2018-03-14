Central Ohio students take part in national walkout

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — Students in many school districts around central Ohio participated in the national walkout on the one-month anniversary of the fatal school shootings in Parkland, Florida.

On February 14, three staff members and 14 students were killed in the attack, at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School.

Since then, students across the country have organized the walkout, in honor of the victims and to oppose school violence.

Nationally, students from the elementary to college level are taking up the call in a variety of ways. Some held roadside rallies to honor shooting victims and protest violence. Others held demonstrations in school gyms or on football fields.

Locally, school districts are taking a variety of stances on the walkouts.

Columbus City Schools leaders have dubbed the day “Safer Together Day.”

At Groveport Madison Schools, a spokesman said the district will support students who participate in the walkout.

School leaders will provide students with a banner to sign, and orange bracelets that read #NeverAgain.

At Reynoldsburg City Schools, some high school students will participate in programs they helped create, along with building principals.

The Olentangy Local School District issued a letter to parents indicating school policy prevents school leaders from supporting a walkout.

The coordinated walkout was organized by Empower, the youth wing of the Women’s March, which brought thousands to Washington, D.C., last year. The group urged students to leave class at 10 a.m. local time for 17 minutes — one minute for each victim in the Florida shooting.