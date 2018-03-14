Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas, a 10-time Pro Bowl selection, retires after 11 seasons

By Published: Updated:
Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas (73) leaves the field with a trainer after getting hurt in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns star left tackle Joe Thomas has retired after 11 seasons in the NFL, ending a career in which he exemplified durability, dependability and dominance.

A 10-time Pro Bowler, Thomas announced his decision Wednesday after spending several months contemplating whether to come back following a season-ending injury. Thomas never missed a snap before tearing his left triceps during an Oct. 22 game against Tennessee. His streak of 10,363 consecutive plays is believed to be the longest run in pro football history.

Thomas was selected by the Browns with the No. 3 overall pick in 2007 out of Wisconsin, and the gregarious 6-foot-6, 310-pounder became the best player in Cleveland’s expansion era.

Thomas is just one of five players — and the only offensive lineman — to be selected to the Pro Bowl in his first 10 seasons. The other four players are Hall of Famers.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s