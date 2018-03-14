Columbus tax preparer indicted for preparing false income tax returns

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Columbus tax preparer who reportedly filed false income tax returns between the years of 2012 and 2016.

Francis P. Chacha, 55, of Columbus, was charged with 46 counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation and filing of false income tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Chacha was the owner and operator of CMF Nationwide Tax Services between 2012 and 2016.

According to a press release from the Internal Revenue Service, the false returns “contained false Schedule A charitable contribution deductions and false un-reimbursed employee business expenses for taxpayers that were not entitled to make those claims.”

The IRS took an alleged total tax loss of $104,836 between April 2012 and April 2016 from these false returns.