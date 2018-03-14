Columbus tax preparer indicted for preparing false income tax returns

By Published: Updated:
A 1040 tax form appears on display, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Columbus tax preparer who reportedly filed false income tax returns between the years of 2012 and 2016.

Francis P. Chacha, 55, of Columbus, was charged with 46 counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation and filing of false income tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Chacha was the owner and operator of CMF Nationwide Tax Services between 2012 and 2016.

According to a press release from the Internal Revenue Service, the false returns “contained false Schedule A charitable contribution deductions and false un-reimbursed employee business expenses for taxpayers that were not entitled to make those claims.”

The IRS took an alleged total tax loss of $104,836 between April 2012 and April 2016 from these false returns.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s