CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin just released their annual health rankings.

The report looks at almost every county in the United States.

Access to good doctors is one of many factors used to determine how long, and how well we live.

The RWJ foundation and the University of Wisconsin have been collaborating on this for 9 years. The goal of the rankings project is to give communities a window into their own health, and provide opportunities for their improvement.

We looked at how Ohio did in the study. The healthiest county is right here in central Ohio–Delaware County. Union County is close behind, coming in 6th place.

Franklin County ranked 49th out of 88 counties in Ohio.

Coming in last place was Adams County, which is east of Cincinnati near the river.

To see more about how your county scored and why, visit countyhealthrankings.org.

Rankings by overall health outcomes:

Delaware Geauga Putnam Medina Warren Union Holmes Henry Mercer Auglaize Fairfield Shelby Lake Greene Wayne Paulding Wood Ashland Williams Hancock Fulton Wyandot Van Wert Defiance Noble Miami Ottawa Tuscarawas Darke Madison Portage Licking Knox Huron Morrow Clermont Champaign Lorain Carroll Logan Seneca Stark Washington Pickaway Perry Summit Monroe Sandusky Franklin Coshocton Allen Butler Preble Crawford Belmont Harrison Richland Erie Clinton Cuyahoga Hardin Hocking Columbiana Trumbull Hamilton Lucas Muskingum Mahoning Ashtabula Clark Athens Fayette Marion Ross Montgomery Brown Morgan Guernsey Jefferson Meigs Highland Scioto Lawrence Gallia Vinton Jackson Pike Adams