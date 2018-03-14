CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin just released their annual health rankings.
The report looks at almost every county in the United States.
Access to good doctors is one of many factors used to determine how long, and how well we live.
The RWJ foundation and the University of Wisconsin have been collaborating on this for 9 years. The goal of the rankings project is to give communities a window into their own health, and provide opportunities for their improvement.
We looked at how Ohio did in the study. The healthiest county is right here in central Ohio–Delaware County. Union County is close behind, coming in 6th place.
Franklin County ranked 49th out of 88 counties in Ohio.
Coming in last place was Adams County, which is east of Cincinnati near the river.
To see more about how your county scored and why, visit countyhealthrankings.org.
Rankings by overall health outcomes:
- Delaware
- Geauga
- Putnam
- Medina
- Warren
- Union
- Holmes
- Henry
- Mercer
- Auglaize
- Fairfield
- Shelby
- Lake
- Greene
- Wayne
- Paulding
- Wood
- Ashland
- Williams
- Hancock
- Fulton
- Wyandot
- Van Wert
- Defiance
- Noble
- Miami
- Ottawa
- Tuscarawas
- Darke
- Madison
- Portage
- Licking
- Knox
- Huron
- Morrow
- Clermont
- Champaign
- Lorain
- Carroll
- Logan
- Seneca
- Stark
- Washington
- Pickaway
- Perry
- Summit
- Monroe
- Sandusky
- Franklin
- Coshocton
- Allen
- Butler
- Preble
- Crawford
- Belmont
- Harrison
- Richland
- Erie
- Clinton
- Cuyahoga
- Hardin
- Hocking
- Columbiana
- Trumbull
- Hamilton
- Lucas
- Muskingum
- Mahoning
- Ashtabula
- Clark
- Athens
- Fayette
- Marion
- Ross
- Montgomery
- Brown
- Morgan
- Guernsey
- Jefferson
- Meigs
- Highland
- Scioto
- Lawrence
- Gallia
- Vinton
- Jackson
- Pike
- Adams