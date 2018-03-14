Delaware County named healthiest in the state in annual county rankings

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin just released their annual health rankings.

The report looks at almost every county in the United States.

Access to good doctors is one of many factors used to determine how long, and how well we live.

The RWJ foundation and the University of Wisconsin have been collaborating on this for 9 years. The goal of the rankings project is to give communities a window into their own health, and provide opportunities for their improvement.

We looked at how Ohio did in the study. The healthiest county is right here in central Ohio–Delaware County. Union County is close behind, coming in 6th place.

Franklin County ranked 49th out of 88 counties in Ohio.

Coming in last place was Adams County, which is east of Cincinnati near the river.

To see more about how your county scored and why, visit countyhealthrankings.org.

Rankings by overall health outcomes:

  1. Delaware
  2. Geauga
  3. Putnam
  4. Medina
  5. Warren
  6. Union
  7. Holmes
  8. Henry
  9. Mercer
  10. Auglaize
  11. Fairfield
  12. Shelby
  13. Lake
  14. Greene
  15. Wayne
  16. Paulding
  17. Wood
  18. Ashland
  19. Williams
  20. Hancock
  21. Fulton
  22. Wyandot
  23. Van Wert
  24. Defiance
  25. Noble
  26. Miami
  27. Ottawa
  28. Tuscarawas
  29. Darke
  30. Madison
  31. Portage
  32. Licking
  33. Knox
  34. Huron
  35. Morrow
  36. Clermont
  37. Champaign
  38. Lorain
  39. Carroll
  40. Logan
  41. Seneca
  42. Stark
  43. Washington
  44. Pickaway
  45. Perry
  46. Summit
  47. Monroe
  48. Sandusky
  49. Franklin
  50. Coshocton
  51. Allen
  52. Butler
  53. Preble
  54. Crawford
  55. Belmont
  56. Harrison
  57. Richland
  58. Erie
  59. Clinton
  60. Cuyahoga
  61. Hardin
  62. Hocking
  63. Columbiana
  64. Trumbull
  65. Hamilton
  66. Lucas
  67. Muskingum
  68. Mahoning
  69. Ashtabula
  70. Clark
  71. Athens
  72. Fayette
  73. Marion
  74. Ross
  75. Montgomery
  76. Brown
  77. Morgan
  78. Guernsey
  79. Jefferson
  80. Meigs
  81. Highland
  82. Scioto
  83. Lawrence
  84. Gallia
  85. Vinton
  86. Jackson
  87. Pike
  88. Adams

