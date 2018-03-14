Donald Trump Jr. and Wife Vanessa May Be Getting a Divorce: Reports

Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa, are calling it quits, according to a bombshell report in the New York Post.

The New York Post’s Page Six headline blares they are “headed for divorce, friends say.”

Friends of the couple told the newspaper that Trump Jr. and his wife of 13 years are struggling through marital problems.

“The problems have been there for a long time,” the source claimed, and they “had hoped to stay together during the president’s time in office, but it is getting harder to resolve their issues. He’s never there.”

The president’s eldest son married Vanessa in 2005. They have five children and friends tell Page Six they have been living separate lives.

“Don Jr. has been busy traveling, which has contributed to their problems. Vanessa is a devoted mother, but she is increasingly lonely and alone in the house with the children,” one source said.

Another source close to the family, however, said that while they have been experiencing issues, they are not close to divorce.

“Donald Jr. and Vanessa have been dealing with some issues, but they are not yet at the stage of filing for divorce,” the source said. “They are trying to deal with this privately. Don is still living at home, is a good dad and is super involved in his kids’ lives. He has always traveled for work, so his current schedule is not something out of the ordinary. He has a busy travel schedule now as he always does.”

Vanessa made headlines recently when she opened a threatening letter that contained a suspicious powdery substance. She was rushed to the hospital, but the powder turned out to be cornstarch.

Vanessa is said to be a very private person and is “uncomfortable with the intense focus on the Trump family,” according to The Post.

