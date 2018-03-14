Former Buckeye running back Carlos Hyde expected to sign with Browns

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The former Ohio State Buckeye and San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde is expected to sign with the Cleveland Browns, according to Pro Football Talk’s website.

A report by Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk says Hyde will sign a three-year contract with the Browns worth $18 million, including a $6 million dollar first year.

Hyde was drafted 57th overall in the 2014 draft by the 49er’s in the second round according to NFL Network.

During his four years in San Francisco, Hyde rushed for a total of 2,729 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also caught 109 passes for 631 yards and three touchdowns.

Hyde’s college career ranks one of the best in Buckeye history, as he owns the record for best yards per carry in a season (6.1) and ranks sixth in total rushing yards (3,198), according to The Ohio State Buckeyes’ website.

The Cincinnati native will play in Ohio for the first time since he left Ohio State. The 49ers visited the Browns back in 2015, but Hyde was put on injured reserve with a foot injury just before the two teams met in Cleveland according to an article by the NFL Network’s Dan Hanzus.

The Browns are looking to add some offensive firepower to the roster after they went 0-16 last year.