‘French Spider-Man’ Alain Robert Climbs 47-Story Skyscraper in 30 Minutes

It’s not a bird or a plane, it’s just French climber Alain Robert at it again.

The 55-year-old known as the “French Spider-Man” from Burgundy is making headlines again after scaling a skyscraper in the La Defense district of Paris Wednesday afternoon.

Robert successfully reached the summit of the Total Tower office building, which is 587 feet tall (or 47 stories), in only 30 minutes, according to local police.

Robert was arrested shortly after making his descent, and the incident followed an attempt to climb a different high-rise in the same district that morning. The first attempt was thwarted by firefighters.

This marks Robert’s first climb since he broke his wrist last summer.

Robert has been making headlines in for his free solo climbs since 1994, scaling other high rises in Paris, including the Eiffel Tower and the Montparnasse Tower, and he has even scaled the tallest structure in the world, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.

Similarly to his Wednesday climb, many of his deeds end with an arrest.

