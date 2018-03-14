Hilliard school bus crash injures five people

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Five people were injured Wednesday when a school bus and car became involved in a crash.

It happened around 3pm in the area of Roberts Road and Hilliard-Rome Road.

According to Columbus police, the victims were taken to Doctor’s Hospital, Mount Carmel West Hospital and Nationwide Children’s Hospital. All the victims are in stable condition.

A Hilliard City Schools spokesperson said the bus driver suffered a minor wrist injury.

It wasn’t immediately clear which vehicle the other injured people were in.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s