Hilliard school bus crash injures five people

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Five people were injured Wednesday when a school bus and car became involved in a crash.

It happened around 3pm in the area of Roberts Road and Hilliard-Rome Road.

According to Columbus police, the victims were taken to Doctor’s Hospital, Mount Carmel West Hospital and Nationwide Children’s Hospital. All the victims are in stable condition.

A Hilliard City Schools spokesperson said the bus driver suffered a minor wrist injury.

It wasn’t immediately clear which vehicle the other injured people were in.