Homes needed for more than 60 cats rescued from hoarding situation

REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH) — More than 60 cats have been removed from a Reynoldsburg home and are in need of adoption.

For the past two weeks, humane agents have been trapping as removing cats from a residence in Reynoldsburg. Wednesday, agents removed several cats, bringing the total to 61, with one cat still inside.

“The entire place is covered in feces and urine. The ammonia smell is really high. So we are having to go in bio-hazard suits,” said Humane Agent Paula Evans.

Evans says this is the worst case of animal hoarding get she’s ever seen, with trash stacked from the floor to the ceiling.

“It is unbelievable that anyone of them could survive in this environment,” said Evans.

Maryellen Brougher (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

Evans says some cats are suffering from upper respiratory infections, one cat will have to get its eye removed and some newborn kittens are without mothers.

“The fact [is], these newborn kittens were buried under piles and piles of trash,” said Evans/

The owner of all these cats is 63-year-old Maryellen Brougher. She was arrested for violating a prior conviction involving animal cruelty in Franklin County.

Neighbors say the stench in the summertime was unbearable, with cats meowing at all times throughout the day.

Evans says there is a lesson for people to learn from this incident.

“If you want animals spayed and neutered because these cats just keep reproducing and reproducing. In a two year period, we are up to 62 cats.” said Evans.

The humane society is in need of finding homes for these cats and kittens. If you would like to adopt or even sponsor an adopton call the Licking County Humane Society.