Kylie Jenner’s Makeup Line Ignites Uproar Among Parents Over Names Like ‘Barely Legal’ and ‘Virginity’

Kylie Jenner is facing outrage over her blush line that comes with sexual names like “Virginity,” “Barely Legal,” “X-Rated” and “Hot and Bothered.”

Pressed Blush Powder in Virginity 💞 What’s your go to blush shade? pic.twitter.com/KAXLoK7wpw

The 20-year-old reality star’s target audience is young girls, and the suggestive names have angered parents.

Jenner recently posted an ad for her “X-Rated” and “Barely Legal” blush — and the Twitterverse fired back.
 
“Seriously Kylie Jenner, choose better names for your products,” was one comment. 

“Disgusted,” another user tweeted.

“Kylie named a blush barely legal. I’m gagging,” another person wrote. 

Fox Business anchor Liz Claman spoke about the controversy with Inside Edition. 

“To see these controversial names that are almost giving a stamp of approval to bad behavior or risky behavior, it really does upset a lot of people,” she said. “Everyone is upset, so people go on the site and what do they do? Maybe they buy some.” 

Kylie Cosmetics grossed more than $420 million over the course of 18 months and Women’s Wear Daily reported that the company could be a billion-dollar brand by 2022.

Jenner has not commented on the backlash.

