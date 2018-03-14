COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Lottery is experiencing an outage, according to its website.

Lottery staff are working to restore services as quickly as possible. Several people have taken to social media to express their frustration that machines are down statewide.

Powerball and several other drawings are held Wednesday nights. The next Powerball jackpot is $420 million.

