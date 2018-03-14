One in critical condition after shooting northeast of downtown

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say one person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition Wednesday after a shooting on St. Clair Avenue.

Police say the call came in at 3:30 pm in the 600 block of St. Clair Avenue.

The suspect is a black male driving a white Chevrolet Impala, according to Columbus Police.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.