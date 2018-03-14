Pi(e) Day deals on pizza and sweet treats

(WFLA/WCMH) — You don’t need to be a mathematician to solve for Pi(e) today.

$3.14 can get you a lot of dough on March 14 if you know where to look. And knowing π (pi) is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter is just a bonus.

Tons of restaurants and grocers across the nation are offering sweet and savory treats in honor of Pi Day.

From freshly baked pies to gourmet pizzas, there’s a celebratory deal for everyone’s taste buds, whether you’re a math nerd or not.

Here are all the places having Pi Day deals:

PIZZA

BJ’s Brewhouse & Restaurant: Mini one-topping pizzas are $3.14 Wednesday.

Blaze Pizza: Build your own pie for $3.14 all-day Wednesday.

Papa Murphy’s: Get a large, thin one-topping pizza for $3.14 for online orders Wednesday at participating locations.

Pieology: New and existing Pie Life members, buy a regular-priced custom or chef-inspired 11-inch thin crust pizza and get any thin crust pizza for $3.14 Wednesday.

Villa Italian Kitchen: Sign up for a coupon to get a whole cheese Neapolitan pie for $3.14 Wednesday.

SWEET TREATS

Boston Market: Buy one Rotisserie Chicken Pot Pie and a drink and get one pot pie free Wednesday.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: Enjoy the Homemade Chicken Pot Pie and a house salad for just $7.99.

Marie Callender’s: Buy one entrée Wednesday and get a free slice of pie with a coupon.

Whole Foods Market: Take $3.14 off large bakery pies Wednesday, while supplies last.

SHOPPING

eBay: Shoppers can have their cake and eat it too today with deals including a $30 Dominos gift card for $25, MacBook Air for $314, and a Gotham Steele cookware set for $31.40.