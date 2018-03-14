Sixth grader writes a will in case he dies in a school shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — An Alabama mother is seeing the reality of how school shootings are impacting children.

It’s through a letter her son wrote.

The letter was Javon Davies’ version of a will.

He listed what he would leave his best friend in the event that something would happen to him.

“It was a Play Station 4 plus controllers plus the game that go to it, my cat, my TV, my X-box,” said Javon Davies.

Those items sound like something 6th grader Javon would enjoy, but that list is what would go to his best friend Cameron, in case he ever got killed at school.

“I could not believe it you know. I mean my child is in the 6th grade. This is something he should not be thinking about,” said Mariama Davies, Javon’s mother.

Writing a will. That’s what Javon and his friend wrote the other day after hearing his middle school received a threat.

“it was just in case something happened to one of us because some kids get rowdy up and might end up getting somebody shot or something,” said Javon.

But his will also had a special message at the end.

Javon said it went, “Dear family. I love you all. You gave me the clothes on my back and you stuck with me all the time. Love Javon.”

And those words brought his mom Mariama in tears.

“It’s really hard because he’s so young. He just shouldn’t have to go through that period because for what? He’s in 6th grade. You have a lot ahead of you and these things going on you shouldn’t have to worry about, go through, or even think about,” said Mariama.

With all the shootings and threats around the country, Mariama said that’s reality now, but somehow, she said she and her son can’t live in fear.

“I know it’s going to be ok because God got me in his hands,” said Javon.