Toys R Us prepares to liquidate business, may close all 800 U.S. stores

WAYNE, NJ (WCMH) — Toys R Us is in the process of filing a liquidation plan, sources told CNBC Wednesday.

A liquidation will most likely result in the closing of all 800 Toys R Us stores in the United States. The retailer could file a court motion as soon as Wednesday.

Toys R Us was hobbled by $5 billion in debt when it filed for bankruptcy protection in September.

The Washington Post also is reporting on the company’s possibly imminent closure, saying the shuttering of U.S. stores could affect as many as 33,000 jobs.