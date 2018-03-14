Two Central Ohio inspections get ‘Up To Code’ in latest inspections

BEXLEY, OH (WCMH) — No dirt to dish out in this week’s Up To Code Report.

Instead, NBC 4 Investigator Tom Sussi is updating a pair of restaurants who cleaned up their act.

We begin at AAB Indian Restaurant at 2400 E. Main St. in Bexley.

Last month, Franklin County Health Dept. inspectors spotted 29 violations, 13 of them critical.

Violations included the dishwasher not properly working and walls and floors in need of cleaning. In a report, the inspector wrote, “AAB must make significant improvement” to avoid possible enforcement action.

The Bexley restaurant passed its latest inspection with flying colors; not a single critical violation.

Now over to China Bell at 1947 Stringtown Rd. in Grove City.

Last month, inspectors with the Franklin County Health Dept. uncovered 19 violations, five of them critical.

Topping the list? A worker was caught handling raw chicken and touching things in the kitchen without first washing their hands. Inspectors also noted that ice machines, microwave and soda gun holders needed to be cleaned.

China Bell also passed its last inspection without any critical violations.