Two people injured after shooting at Alabama hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham Police are responding to a call of an active shooter at UAB Highlands Hospital, according to Lt. Williston with the department.

Birmingham Police tell CBS 42 News that two people have been shot and the suspect is down. At this time, the state of the injuries for the shooting victims is unknown.

The situation is under control at UAB Highlands Hospital, and officers are conducting a secondary search to ensure there is no further threat, according to Williston.

UAB students were asked to shelter in place but were given the all-clear by UAB around 7:40 p.m.

The hospital is located on the 1200 block of 11th Avenue South.